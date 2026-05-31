Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $22.67 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,044 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $22,666,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.08% of EMCOR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in EMCOR Group by 406.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $825.34 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $455.14 and a one year high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $829.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.01.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.84 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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