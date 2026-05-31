Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $23.09 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 281,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,093,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.06% of GE HealthCare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Saccaro acquired 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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