Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $24.71 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,940 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $24,707,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.21% of Crown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Crown's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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