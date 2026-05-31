Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $25.15 Million in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 249,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,151,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly-Clark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,630 shares of the company's stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $11,973,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,417 shares of the company's stock worth $19,698,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,774,290 shares of the company's stock worth $281,258,000 after buying an additional 334,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,076 shares of the company's stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:KMB opened at $97.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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