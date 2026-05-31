Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $29.24 Million in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,205,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,240,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,890 shares of the company's stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Palms Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. M3 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,833.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 70,969 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,982,392.94. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.Kraft Heinz's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is -32.92%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

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