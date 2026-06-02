Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $3.23 Million in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,636 shares of the medical device company's stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 332,006 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,315 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 137,986 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 175,982 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 65,066 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 250,310 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,823 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 40,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $101,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,504 shares in the company, valued at $6,560,384.64. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,306,638. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Evercore upgraded shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.42.

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DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $74.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. DexCom's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

See Also

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