Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $4.18 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,748 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $228.37 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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