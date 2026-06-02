Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $4.32 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,276 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $258,773,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,863,704 shares of the technology company's stock worth $125,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CoStar Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $421,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.94.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 5.2%

CSGP stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.72. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance acquired 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. The trade was a 4.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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