Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $4.90 Million in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,227 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company's stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,183 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 59.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $555,369.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 601,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,874,146.02. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,924. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Block from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Stock Up 0.4%

XYZ opened at $76.01 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.57. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.84.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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