Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $58.83 Million in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,702,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock, valued at approximately $58,831,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.55% of Antero Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company's stock.

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Antero Resources Stock Down 0.2%

AR stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Hardesty sold 12,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,242 shares in the company, valued at $6,610,648. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 252,316 shares of company stock worth $9,977,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

More Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts see improved longer-term profitability, with Zacks raising FY2028 EPS estimates and another report highlighting a potential for more than $1.7 billion in 2026 free cash flow. Article Title

Some analysts see improved longer-term profitability, with Zacks raising FY2028 EPS estimates and another report highlighting a potential for more than $1.7 billion in 2026 free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted some estimates for AR, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS, indicating mixed analyst views rather than a uniform downgrade.

Zacks Research lifted some estimates for AR, including Q2 2026, Q1 2027, and Q2 2027 EPS, indicating mixed analyst views rather than a uniform downgrade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Antero Resources (AR) from strong-buy to hold, a negative signal for investor sentiment. Article Title

Zacks Research downgraded Antero Resources (AR) from strong-buy to hold, a negative signal for investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut multiple earnings forecasts for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, and Q3/Q4 2027, which suggests near- to medium-term profit expectations have weakened.

The firm also cut multiple earnings forecasts for FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, and Q3/Q4 2027, which suggests near- to medium-term profit expectations have weakened. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note specifically questioned why AR has fallen since its last earnings report, reinforcing the market’s concern that recent results did not fully satisfy investors. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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