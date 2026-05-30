Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $71.42 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 443,536 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $71,419,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.15% of CBRE Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $538,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 567,136 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $91,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,058 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,850 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,693 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CBRE opened at $125.03 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.83 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $62,883.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,944 shares of company stock worth $387,153 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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