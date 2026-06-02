Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $7.17 Million in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,392 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $7,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 249,643 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $62,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,818 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $97,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after purchasing an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Transdigm Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,235.70 on Tuesday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,123.61 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,197.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,283.75.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on TDG

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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