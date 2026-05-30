Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $72.14 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 81,997 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $72,143,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,024.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $913.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $302.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.17 and a 12 month high of $1,027.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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