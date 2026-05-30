Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $73.05 Million in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 208,420 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $73,049,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.05% of Adobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 43.1% during the third quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. The trade was a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,623,440.66. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $259.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $421.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a $302.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Adobe shares rise as investors position ahead of next earnings and lean into a valuation rebound

Adobe is seeing renewed buying ahead of its expected June 11 earnings release, with investors likely adjusting positions and leaning into a valuation rebound after a prolonged reset in software stocks. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Adobe Acrobat Studio review: Acrobat becomes an AI workspace

Recent commentary highlighted Adobe’s AI strategy, including AI agents and Acrobat becoming more of an AI workspace, which supports the view that Adobe can adapt its products to new workflows and defend its enterprise software franchise. Positive Sentiment: Adobe Analytics was named a “Champion” in Info-Tech Research Group’s 2026 Digital Analytics Data Quadrant, reinforcing the strength of Adobe’s analytics and customer-experience products. Top Digital Analytics Platforms Named 2026 Champions in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report).

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