Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $7.50 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,994 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CLH opened at $280.89 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.34 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $323.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcy L. Reed sold 836 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.94, for a total value of $240,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,023.14. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 7,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,467 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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