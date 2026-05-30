Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $85.44 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 276,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $232.24 and a 1 year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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