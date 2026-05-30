Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $92.71 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 739,597 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $92,713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $85.36 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $139.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $148.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Article Title

Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Article Title

Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One comparison piece argued Boston Scientific may offer more upside than Abbott, which can weigh on ABT sentiment by implying investors may prefer a rival medtech name right now. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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