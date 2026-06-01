Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $16.60 Million Investment in Edison International $EIX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $16,599,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.07% of Edison International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after buying an additional 480,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after buying an additional 386,905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,763,984 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $595,033,000 after buying an additional 801,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,407,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $298,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,344 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,561,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $252,146,000 after purchasing an additional 162,336 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edison International Stock Performance

EIX stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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