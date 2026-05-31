Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $19.05 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,069 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $19,052,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 23,011 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,220 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $710.34 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $647.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $336.57 and a one year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.Quanta Services's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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