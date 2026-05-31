Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $28.66 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 130,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company's stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 29.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $255.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $300.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $284.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $8,818,714.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,297,044.84. The trade was a 62.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 889,413 shares of company stock worth $176,342,125. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Article Title

Snowflake beat Q1 expectations, raised product revenue guidance, and pointed to stronger demand for its AI offerings, reinforcing the growth story. Positive Sentiment: The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Article Title

The company’s $6 billion AWS partnership is being viewed as a major AI infrastructure catalyst that could deepen enterprise adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets and maintained bullish ratings after the earnings report, signaling growing confidence in SNOW’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Article Title

Snowflake is being repriced as a key “agentic AI” data platform, with investors seeing it as foundational infrastructure for enterprise AI workflows. Neutral Sentiment: Director Frank Slootman disclosed a pre-arranged share sale under a 10b5-1 trading plan, which is noteworthy but not necessarily a negative signal on the business. Article Title

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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