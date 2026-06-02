Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,459 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Natera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Natera by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 324 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, insider John Fesko sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total value of $344,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,270,995.10. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,405 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $693,564.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 142,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,984,068.55. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 34,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.05% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $218.81 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $202.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -134.24 and a beta of 1.56. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $256.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.60.

View Our Latest Report on Natera

Natera Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here