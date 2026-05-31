Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $36.88 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,960 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $36,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company's stock.

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Cadence Design Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.3%

CDNS stock opened at $374.93 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $383.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average of $312.80.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Scannell sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $369,559.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 32,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,375.86. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $1,743,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,550,631.25. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,138 shares of company stock worth $32,492,540. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.41.

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Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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