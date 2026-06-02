Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $3.70 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,962 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,969.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,783.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $465.05 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,699.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company's revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the sale, the director owned 1,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $46,651,175. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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