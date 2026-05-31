Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $41.86 Million Investment in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 257,039 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $41,855,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $245.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $263.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The company had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus raised Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $182.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $222.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $243.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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