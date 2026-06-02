Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $5.65 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 141,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 293,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 983.0% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 114,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 63,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research raised American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $136.00 to $129.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average is $125.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's payout ratio is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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