Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $7.62 Million Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,069 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,241,327 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,336,366,000 after purchasing an additional 346,525 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,354,082 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,346,605,000 after purchasing an additional 158,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,505 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $426,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,493,296 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $374,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $174.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.59 and a 200 day moving average of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $400,475.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,721,520.68. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,535 shares of company stock worth $614,676 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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