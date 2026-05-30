Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New $91.88 Million Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 378,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $91,879,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,055,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $258.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $188.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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