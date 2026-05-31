Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock worth $218,477,985. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Weiss Ratings lowered AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $664.35.

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About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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