Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,797,548 shares of the company's stock worth $7,711,912,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,173 shares of the company's stock worth $912,900,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,789 shares of the company's stock worth $814,240,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoZone by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,986 shares of the company's stock worth $584,730,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% during the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 172,332 shares of the company's stock worth $739,347,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 50 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,478.72, for a total transaction of $173,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,826,568.64. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,987.00 per share, with a total value of $492,855.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,153. This trade represents a 15.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AutoZone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages, including Guggenheim and TD Cowen , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff.

Several brokerages, including and , reiterated bullish ratings on AutoZone, and other analysts still see meaningful upside despite the selloff. Positive Sentiment: AutoZone reported 8.4% year-over-year revenue growth and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open 355 to 365 new locations this fiscal year.

AutoZone reported and management said commercial momentum remains strong, with plans to open this fiscal year. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from Jefferies and BNP Paribas Exane , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call.

Analyst updates lowered price targets, including moves from and , but both firms kept positive ratings, signaling reduced optimism rather than a bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels.

Market commentary suggests investors are weighing whether the post-earnings decline has created a buying opportunity or whether the stock could fall further from current levels. Negative Sentiment: AutoZone’s latest results fell short of revenue expectations , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Article: Why AutoZone Stock Slumped This Week

AutoZone’s latest results , which triggered the stock’s decline as investors focused on the miss rather than the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Some reports say the stock is sliding because investors are concerned that late-quarter softness may point to slowing momentum, despite management’s explanation that weather impacted results.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,936.42 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,931.65 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,564.57.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $38.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $36.22 by $1.85. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 77.83%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $35.36 EPS. AutoZone's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $3,850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4,325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4,040.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc NYSE: AZO is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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