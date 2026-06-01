Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 498,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,048,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.13% of D-Wave Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,329 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 9,600 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 131,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.67.

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D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 0.2%

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.41 and a quick ratio of 21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 2.05. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $46.75.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 2,957.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 80.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More D-Wave Quantum News

Here are the key news stories impacting D-Wave Quantum this week:

Positive Sentiment: D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Article Title

D-Wave is being highlighted as a potential winner in the quantum computing space after reports said it has stronger analyst-implied upside than peers and is gaining traction from commercial adoption. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Article Title

Recent coverage says quantum computing is moving toward a commercial breakout phase, which supports the bullish narrative around QBTS as an early leader in the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Article Title

Market commentary comparing QBTS with IONQ suggests investors are still weighing which quantum stock will dominate in 2026, keeping attention on the group rather than on one clear winner yet. Negative Sentiment: CFO John Markovich sold 328,752 shares, a move that can pressure short-term sentiment because insider selling often raises caution about valuation or near-term expectations. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at D-Wave Quantum

In other news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 328,752 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $9,106,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,966,114. This trade represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sophie C. Ames sold 23,025 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $437,014.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 596,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,327,320.94. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,553 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,016. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc NYSE: QBTS develops and provides quantum computing systems, software and services focused on quantum annealing technology. Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, D-Wave designs specialized processors that leverage quantum mechanics to solve complex optimization and sampling problems. Since its founding in 1999 by physicists including Geordie Rose, the company has pursued the development of commercially viable quantum hardware and accompanying software tools.

The company's product portfolio centers on its quantum annealers, which are complemented by hybrid solvers that integrate classical and quantum computing resources.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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