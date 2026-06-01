Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,087,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3,237.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,078 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $264,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Dollar Tree News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar Tree this week:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.71 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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