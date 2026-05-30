Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $86,983,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.09% of DoorDash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: DoorDash announced a partnership with Dollar Tree that will bring on-demand delivery to Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint, opening access to more than 9,000 stores and over 10,000 products. Investors may view this as a meaningful expansion beyond restaurant delivery and a potential driver of order growth. DoorDash and Dollar Tree Partner to Bring Greater Value and Thrill of the Hunt Discovery On-Demand

DoorDash announced a partnership with Dollar Tree that will bring on-demand delivery to Dollar Tree’s full U.S. store footprint, opening access to more than 9,000 stores and over 10,000 products. Investors may view this as a meaningful expansion beyond restaurant delivery and a potential driver of order growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said he thinks DoorDash “is a buy,” adding another bullish media mention that can help sentiment around the stock. Jim Cramer Says He Thinks “DoorDash Is a Buy”

Jim Cramer said he thinks DoorDash “is a buy,” adding another bullish media mention that can help sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about the food-delivery industry said the competitive battle is entering a more aggressive phase. That could support DoorDash’s scale advantages, but it also suggests continued pressure to defend market share and margins. The Food Delivery War Just Entered Its Final Phase

Commentary about the food-delivery industry said the competitive battle is entering a more aggressive phase. That could support DoorDash’s scale advantages, but it also suggests continued pressure to defend market share and margins. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including trades by COO Prabir Adarkar, General Counsel Tia Sherringham, and insider Keith Yandell. The sales were made under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, but insider selling can still make some investors cautious. Prabir Adarkar insider trade

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Zacks Research raised shares of DoorDash from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 128,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

DASH opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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