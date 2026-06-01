Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in HP Inc. $HPQ

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 356,054 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in HP by 242.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,594,630 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $236,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,202 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HP by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,378,723 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $228,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,691 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 143.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039,803 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $244,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,658,754 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $3,530,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,703,639 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $1,450,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of HP in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $23.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HP this week:

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. HP's payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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