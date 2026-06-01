Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,041,926 shares of the company's stock worth $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.03 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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