Free Trial
→ The Iran War Just Broke the Gold Market (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
Keurig Dr Pepper logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR opened a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter, buying 594,036 shares valued at about $16.64 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 93.99% of KDP shares. Several other investors also added to or initiated positions in the stock.
  • Analysts are mixed but generally constructive: KDP has an average Hold rating and a consensus target price of $31.57, while the company also recently reported better-than-expected EPS of $0.39 and affirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 594,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,041,926 shares of the company's stock worth $57,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,646 shares of the company's stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.03 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Right Now?

Before you consider Keurig Dr Pepper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keurig Dr Pepper wasn't on the list.

While Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
SpaceX just filed. The clock is ticking.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines