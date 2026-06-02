Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,634 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,989,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,833.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,921 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,075,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,628,692,000 after buying an additional 1,507,554 shares during the period. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $6,691,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,018 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $79,184,000 after buying an additional 194,048 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 24,963 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 435.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $878,326,345.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,722,690.80. The trade was a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 548,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,186,035. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

More Microchip Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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