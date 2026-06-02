Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,554,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6%

MAA opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 185.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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