Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,093,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,566.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $643.36 and a 52-week high of $1,714.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,411.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,163.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Eileen Wynne sold 335 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,582.68, for a total value of $530,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,593,758.76. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,043 shares of company stock worth $160,829,940. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Negative Sentiment: EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Article Title

EVP Saria Tseng disclosed a sale of 7,565 shares at an average price of $1,700, trimming her position by about 5%. Insiders at Monolithic Power have been actively selling lately, which can signal that management sees less near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Article Title

Director Jeff Zhou also sold 486 shares at $1,680, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling at MPWR. Multiple insider sales in a short period often pressure sentiment, even if the amounts are small relative to total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Article Title

Separate coverage noted that insiders have sold roughly $515 million of Monolithic Power stock, reinforcing concerns that the shares may be getting expensive after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: GuruFocus said MPWR still looks overvalued despite the recent rally, adding to valuation anxiety as the stock trades near its highs. Article Title

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report).

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