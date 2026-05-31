Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 604,190 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $48,527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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