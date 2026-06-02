Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Public Storage $PSA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,075 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $73,743,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 57.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 14,992.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 19.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $291.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $301.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $316.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $295.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.54 and a fifty-two week high of $313.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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