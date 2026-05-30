Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 538,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $109,441,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $229,501.80. The trade was a 76.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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