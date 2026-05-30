Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $65,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after purchasing an additional 630,574 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after purchasing an additional 392,097 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:TJX opened at $155.03 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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