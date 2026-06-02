Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 73,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Celsius's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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