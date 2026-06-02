Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,856 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,565 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $101,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,478 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Strategy by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,506 shares of the software maker's stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 64,482 shares during the period. Daviman Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker's stock worth $499,593,000 after acquiring an additional 842,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Texas Capital raised shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $320.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MSTR

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $927,870.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,582,641.50. The trade was a 14.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This trade represents a 34.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 63,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,913,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Strategy

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains in place, with Mizuho lowering its price target to $265 but keeping an outperform stance, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. Article Title

Analyst support remains in place, with Mizuho lowering its price target to $265 but keeping an outperform stance, implying meaningful upside versus the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s recent social-media posts have revived speculation that Strategy may resume bitcoin purchases soon, which could support the stock if confirmed. Article Title

Michael Saylor’s recent social-media posts have revived speculation that Strategy may resume bitcoin purchases soon, which could support the stock if confirmed. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say the rare bitcoin sale has rattled investors and challenged the company’s long-standing “never sell” reputation, adding pressure to MSTR’s premium valuation. Article Title

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $149.78 on Tuesday. Strategy Inc has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.28.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report).

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