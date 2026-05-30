Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 693,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,115,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.14% of Sysco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,977.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,711,376 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,935,000 after buying an additional 4,595,819 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,359,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,279,000 after buying an additional 1,194,815 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,305,343 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,591,281,000 after buying an additional 814,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.15.

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Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. Sysco Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Sysco had a return on equity of 103.57% and a net margin of 2.08%.The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.510-1.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Sysco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sysco's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director John M. Hinshaw bought 13,304 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,061.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,021,834. The trade was a 49.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation NYSE: SYY is a global foodservice distribution company that supplies a broad range of food and related products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. Its core business is the procurement, warehousing and delivery of fresh, frozen and dry food products, complemented by non-food items such as paper goods, kitchen equipment, cleaning supplies and tabletop products. Sysco serves customers through an extensive network of distribution centers and dedicated delivery fleets, positioning itself as a one-stop supplier for operators of all sizes.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sysco has grown through both organic expansion and acquisitions.

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