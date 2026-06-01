Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Position in Ball Corporation $BALL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 291,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,440,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Ball at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 402.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Ball News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ball this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ball to $4.53 from $4.51, suggesting slightly better expected profitability over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Ball to $4.53 from $4.51, suggesting slightly better expected profitability over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.06 from $5.02 and also lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.28 from $1.26, indicating stronger long-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research increased its FY2028 EPS estimate to $5.06 from $5.02 and also lifted its Q1 2028 estimate to $1.28 from $1.26, indicating stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Ball said it will present at Wells Fargo’s 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on June 10, 2026, which keeps the company in front of institutional investors but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Ball said it will present at Wells Fargo’s 16th Annual Industrials & Materials Conference on June 10, 2026, which keeps the company in front of institutional investors but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its Q4 2026 EPS estimate slightly to $0.99 from $1.00, a small cut that may temper enthusiasm around near-term earnings.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BALL. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Ball in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $73.00 price objective on Ball and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Ball from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $68.29.

Ball (NYSE:BALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business's revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ball's payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Fauze Villatoro purchased 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.51 per share, with a total value of $100,055.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 13,778 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $888,818.78. The trade was a 12.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company's packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

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