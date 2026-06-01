Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 138,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $12,639,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $31,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $86.88 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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