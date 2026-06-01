Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,475 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $19,044,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 135.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,008,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 979.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,201 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,569,000 after buying an additional 67,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 24.7% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ulta Beauty

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $508.85 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $414.21 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $687.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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