Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 1,134,898 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,134,898 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $204,750,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.35% of Ross Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,506 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,174,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 104,648 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,331,883.20. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 1,881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.13, for a total transaction of $400,897.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,159 shares in the company, valued at $460,147.67. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.53. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.49 and a 52-week high of $237.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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