Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 141,455 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 141,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,295,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,649,814,000 after acquiring an additional 649,323 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,076,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,338,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,937 shares of the company's stock worth $518,456,000 after buying an additional 1,577,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. SEC filing

CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares for about $35.1 million, cutting his position by 2.32% and adding to recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. SEC filing

Chesky also sold 229,550 shares for about $30.6 million, trimming another 1.96% from his stake. Negative Sentiment: A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. SEC filing

A separate 20,000-share sale by the CEO further reinforced the pattern of insider selling around current trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. SEC filing

Director Joseph Gebbia also sold 2,860 shares, adding to the recent stream of insider sales at Airbnb. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article source

Airbnb expanded its platform with airport pickups, grocery delivery, luggage storage, and car rentals, which could support long-term engagement but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Airbnb is investing in group travel startup WeRoad through a $58 million Series C round, potentially broadening its travel ecosystem, but the near-term financial impact is still uncertain. Article source

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $359,904.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,726,313.40. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 972,473 shares of company stock worth $130,966,151 over the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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