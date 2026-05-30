Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 2,165,336 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,165,336 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $110,210,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,114 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. CICC Research lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $65.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $70.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.96%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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